FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Emmis receives takeover proposal from E Acquisition Corp
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emmis receives takeover proposal from E Acquisition Corp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Emmis Communications Corp

* Emmis Communications receives proposal to acquire the corporation's outstanding public shares

* $4.10 cash per share offered for Emmis Communications Corporation's public shares

* Proposal does not include a financing condition

* In response to proposal, board announced that it has formed a special committee of disinterested directors to consider proposal

* Smulyan and other directors of Emmis who will join purchaser will not participate in evaluation of proposal

* E Acquisition Corp, owned by Jeffrey Smulyan, CEO and controlling shareholder of Emmis has made a non-binding proposal for Emmis

* Emmis expects this process to have no impact on day-to-day operations.

* Proposal states E Acquisition Corp has obtained committed acquisition facility from affiliate of Falcon Investment Advisors, Llc

* Under terms of Emmis' articles of incorporation, potential transaction will be a "going private" transaction

* Proposal states that purchaser to invite other investors, which will include certain other officers and directors of Emmis

* Proposal also states that transaction will be subject to approval by Emmis' shareholders

* Offer indicates that if deal is consummated, buyer intends to reduce Emmis' debt by selling certain non-core assets of business

* Board has authorized Emmis to explore strategic alternatives for publishing division and radio stations in Terre Haute, Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.