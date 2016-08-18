FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Endo International says President and CEO Adopts 10B5-1 trading plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Says CEP Rajiv De Silva has entered into a rule 10b5-1 stock trading plan in connection with his year-end tax planning

* Under terms of de silva's stock plan, third-party broker will sell up to 13,500 endo shares owned by de silva

* Endo international says de silva's stock being sold, represents about 4 percent of de silva's total endo stock ownership

* Says ceo's stock trading plan will be completed in september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

