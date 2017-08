Aug 18 (Reuters) - Monsanto:

* On Aug 12 Co's board approved and adopted an amendment to company's bylaws to add a new section 68 - sec filing

* Unless co consents to selection of alternative forum, sole forum for any derivative action brought on behalf of co will be a state court in delaware Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2bFnhWv] Further company coverage: