BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries provides update of fundamental acquisition

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd

* Filed with TSXV documentation requested by TSXV's "conditional acceptance" in respect to co's "fundamental acquisition" submission

* Result of Brexit caused delays in getting requested statements, documents regarding share exchange pertaining to "fundamental acquisition"

* Result of Brexit caused delays in closing proposed private placement as some of proposed funds was committed to by european institutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: