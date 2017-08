Aug 19 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Leases 1,304 sqm to IronWorks Health & Fitness Center in property Högsbo 13:4 in business area Högsbo in southern Gothenburg

* Ironworks moves into its new premises on Dec. 1, 2016.

