Aug 19 (Reuters) - Aventron AG :

* Has raised 131.9 million Swiss francs ($138.06 million) in fresh capital through cash and contributions in kind

* 57.6 million Swiss francs were raised in cash and 74.3 million Swiss francs as in-kind contributions of wind and solar power plants Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)