a year ago
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration & Production says provides summary of alternative proposal
August 19, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration & Production says provides summary of alternative proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :

* On august 16, 2016, co received a proposal with respect to an alternative transaction

* Proponent's proposal was not solicited by co nor has co had any discussions with any of its proponents

* Is in process of reviewing the proponent's proposal; no decision regarding the proponent's proposal has been made

* Proposal offers $575 million in dip financing, of which $325 million to be provided by roponent and rest by dip providers

* Does not intend to make further comment on proponent's proposal until it announces conclusion on such proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
