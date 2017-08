Aug 19 (Reuters) - Investor AB

* Canadian medical technology company Laborie to become new subsidiary

* Says Laborie is a fully-integrated medical device company with a market-leading position in urology and a rapidly growing gastroenterology business

* Says acquisition is subject to approval by relevant competition authorities

* Says Laborie fiscal year 2016 (ending march) sales were USD 117 m. With strong profitability