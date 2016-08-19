BRIEF-Hammerson gets South African Reserve Bank approval for secondary listing on JSE

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :

* Intention to list on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

* Financial Surveillance Department of South African Reserve Bank has approved secondary listing

* Secondary listing, which is expected to take place on thursday, 1 September 2016, is subject to receipt of formal approval from JSE

* It is anticipated that a full pre-listing announcement will be released on stock exchange news service of JSE on or about thursday, 25 August 2016.