BRIEF-Hammerson gets South African Reserve Bank approval for secondary listing on JSE

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :
* Intention to list on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
* Financial Surveillance Department of South African Reserve Bank has approved secondary listing
* Secondary listing, which is expected to take place on thursday, 1 September 2016, is subject to receipt of formal approval from JSE
* It is anticipated that a full pre-listing announcement will be released on stock exchange news service of JSE on or about thursday, 25 August 2016.