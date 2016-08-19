FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos Jan-June profits fall, lowers outlook
#Financials
August 19, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ratos Jan-June profits fall, lowers outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ratos AB says:

* Jan-June earnings trend of -9%, mainly due to the weak performance of GS-Hydro. Adjusted for the size of Ratos's holding, adjusted EBITA in the portfolio totalled SEK 624m (683)

* Jan-June pretax profit 32 mln SEK (360)

* Says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full year 2016 remains unchanged and we predict that the market situation will continue to vary

* Says activity level in the transaction market is expected to remain high

* Says earnings in the ratos portfolio declined during h1 and we have thus adjusted our expectations with respect to the earnings trend from a cautiously positive view for the full year to a slight decline in earnings

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
