BRIEF-Curetis H1 net loss narrows to 6.7 million euros

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Curetis NV :

* H1 revenue 654,682 euros ($742,573.50) versus 742,035 euros in the first half-year of 2015

* H1 net loss 6.7 million euros versus loss of 12.4 million euros in the first half-year ended June, 30 2015

* Company expects a cash position of from 31 million euros to 32 million euros at the end of 2016

* Says is looking forward to accelerating commercial momentum in the second half of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2bkFDtR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)