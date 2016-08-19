BRIEF-Telkom board moots tightening lending criteria to related parties at AGM

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Telkom SA Soc Ltd

* At AGM board propose that special resolution number 4 be amended to restrict financial assistance to subsidiaries and other related entities and inter-related entities

* Reason for proposed amendments is that, following engagements with shareholders after posting of notice of AGM, Telkom received a number of inputs regarding this resolution

* Board has decided to propose to shareholders at AGM, limitation of scope of authority that would be conveyed by this resolution

* Co will not have authority to provide financial assistance to directors and prescribed officers to enable them to meet co's share ownership requirements for top management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: