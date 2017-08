Aug 19 (Reuters) - Avnet Inc :

* Says entered into amendment No. 9 to second amended and restated receivables purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment decreases amount of receivables in which co may sell undivided interest, on revolving basis, from $900 million to $800 million

* Amendment extends expiration date of accounts receivable program to august 19, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: