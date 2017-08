Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* Tencent's unit, Huang River Investment reports 21.25 pct stake in JD.com as of August 17-SEC filing

* Purchased 8.02 million JD.com ADSs, representing 16.03 million class A shares between August 12 and August 18

