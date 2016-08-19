FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Diebold and Wincor merger faces British competition probe
August 19, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diebold and Wincor merger faces British competition probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG both supply ATMs to banks and independent ATM deployers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that both parties compete closely in the supply of customer- operated ATMs in the UK.

The CMA has also said that at present there is only one other credible competitor supplying such ATMs in the UK and there is limited prospect of other companies entering the UK market in the near future.

The CMA has therefore found that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of customer-operated ATMs in the UK.

Diebold Has Until 26 August 2016 To Offer Proposals To Resolve Competition Concerns Identified By Cma.

If Diebold Does Not Offer Such Undertakings, Or If Cma Is Unable To Accept Undertakings Offered, Merger Will Be Referred For An In Depth phase 2 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

