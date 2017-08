Aug 19 (Reuters) - Humana AB :

* Q2 operating revenue amounted to 1.53 billion Swedish crowns ($179,443.01) an increase of 11 pct or 155 million crowns

* Q2 operating profit was 56 million crowns (24 incl. capital loss of 32 million crowns on disposal of villa skaar) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3592 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)