FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pricer Q2 EBIT 16 mln SEK, order intake slows
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
August 19, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pricer Q2 EBIT 16 mln SEK, order intake slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pricer Ab

* Q2 operating profit of sek 16.3 m (8.2) and profit for period of sek 14.6 m (7.0)

* Pricer ab q2 order intake of sek 154 m (296)

* Says we do not consider that the order intake level during the second quarter reflects a market slowdown but see it rather as due to the investment horizon of individual customers combined with delayed call-offs under previously reported framework agreements

* The backlog is approximately SEK 163 M (303), whereof the majority is expected to be invoiced in the third and fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.