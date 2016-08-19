BRIEF-Pricer Q2 EBIT 16 mln SEK, order intake slows

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pricer Ab

* Q2 operating profit of sek 16.3 m (8.2) and profit for period of sek 14.6 m (7.0)

* Pricer ab q2 order intake of sek 154 m (296)

* Says we do not consider that the order intake level during the second quarter reflects a market slowdown but see it rather as due to the investment horizon of individual customers combined with delayed call-offs under previously reported framework agreements

* The backlog is approximately SEK 163 M (303), whereof the majority is expected to be invoiced in the third and fourth quarter of 2016