Aug 19 (Reuters) - C-RAD AB :

* Order from two customers in Belgium for C-RAD systems

* Orders have total value of 6.1 million Swedish crowns

* Secured an order for Catalyst HD, Catalyst system and Sentinel 4DCT system for two radiation therapy centers in Belgium

* Delivery and installation are expected to start in September