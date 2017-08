Aug 19 (Reuters) - Dierig Holding AG :

* H1 sales down 6.6 percent to 34.2 million euros ($38.77 million)

* H1 consolidated net income after taxes amounted to 3.9 million euros (prior-year period 2.6 million euros)

* Expects for FY 2016 a decrease of about eight percent in textile sales, which corresponds to the plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)