Aug 19 (Reuters) - Longhorn Publishers Ltd:

* FY ended June 2016 sales of 1.50 billion shillings versus 848.4 million shillings year ago

* FY profit before tax of 139.3 million shillings versus 96.9 million shillings year ago

* Recommends payment of first and final dividend of 0.35 shillings per share, payable on or before Dec. 30, 2016