BRIEF-S&P lowers Mongolia's long-term rating'B-' on weakening growth performance

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* S&P lowers Mongolia sovereign credit rating to B- From B

* Mongolia long-term rating lowered to 'b-' on weakening fiscal and growth performance; outlook stable

* Mongolia's newly consolidated off-balance sheet spending indicates materially weaker public finances

* Also lowered GDP growth estimate for Mongolia to an average of 3.2% over 2016-2019

* Weak exports and investment inflows continue to pressure Mongolia's public finances and balance of payments