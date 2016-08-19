FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P lowers Mongolia's long-term rating'B-' on weakening growth performance
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers Mongolia's long-term rating'B-' on weakening growth performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* S&P lowers Mongolia sovereign credit rating to B- From B

* Mongolia long-term rating lowered to 'b-' on weakening fiscal and growth performance; outlook stable

* Mongolia's newly consolidated off-balance sheet spending indicates materially weaker public finances

* Also lowered GDP growth estimate for Mongolia to an average of 3.2% over 2016-2019

* Weak exports and investment inflows continue to pressure Mongolia's public finances and balance of payments Source text - bit.ly/2b60GxG

