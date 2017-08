Aug 19 (Reuters) - SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG :

* Revenues for the first half year amounted to 1.091 million euros (previous year 2.341 million euros)

* H1 operating results at 471,000 euros (previous year 423,000 euros)

* Confirms its already delivered full-year forecast