BRIEF-eMagin to enter into early warrant exercise transaction

Aug 19 (Reuters) - eMagin Corp

* Enters into early warrant exercise transaction

* Early warrant exercise transaction with certain of company's warrant holders to raise about $4.5 million in gross proceeds

* Portion of proceeds from transaction will be utilized to fund company's growth initiatives with consumer AR/VR partnerships

* Warrant holders will be issued new warrants to purchase up to 2.9 million unregistered shares of stock at an exercise price of $2.60 per share