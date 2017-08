Aug 19 (Reuters) - Amalphi AG :

* Capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights

* Placement price at 1.20 euro per share

* To increase share capital from 1,624,996 euros by up to 162,499 euros to up to 1,787,495 euros ($2.02 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)