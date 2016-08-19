BRIEF-MediaNews Group says opposes Monster Worldwide's sale to Randstad

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Medianews Group

* Medianews Group, Inc. Says Sent A Letter To Monster Worldwide Inc.'s Board Of Directors Disclosing An 11.6% Ownership Stake In Monster's Shares

* Recommends Monster Worldwide To Reduce Expenses By $100-$150 Million Through Implementation Of Operational Best Practices

* Medianews Group Inc. Says In Letter, "Voicing Opposition" To Monster's Proposed Sale To Randstad North America, Inc.

* Recommends Monster Worldwide To Monetize Non-Core/Underperforming Assets That Are Not Being Valued At All In Current Stock Price

* Recommended That Monster Explore All Strategic Options, Including An Auction, A Review Of Business Operations And/Or A Restructuring

* Recommends Monster Worldwide To Reduce Capital Expenditures To Be More In-Line With Competitors And Other Digital Companies

* Monster's "Deal With Randstad At $3.40 Per Share Significantly Undervalues Company"