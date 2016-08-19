FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-MediaNews Group says opposes Monster Worldwide's sale to Randstad
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 19, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MediaNews Group says opposes Monster Worldwide's sale to Randstad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Medianews Group

* Medianews Group, Inc. Says Sent A Letter To Monster Worldwide Inc.'s Board Of Directors Disclosing An 11.6% Ownership Stake In Monster's Shares

* Recommends Monster Worldwide To Reduce Expenses By $100-$150 Million Through Implementation Of Operational Best Practices

* Medianews Group Inc. Says In Letter, "Voicing Opposition" To Monster's Proposed Sale To Randstad North America, Inc.

* Recommends Monster Worldwide To Monetize Non-Core/Underperforming Assets That Are Not Being Valued At All In Current Stock Price

* Recommended That Monster Explore All Strategic Options, Including An Auction, A Review Of Business Operations And/Or A Restructuring

* Recommends Monster Worldwide To Reduce Capital Expenditures To Be More In-Line With Competitors And Other Digital Companies

* Monster's "Deal With Randstad At $3.40 Per Share Significantly Undervalues Company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.