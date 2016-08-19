FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capella Education enters a share purchase agreement with AU BIDCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co :

* Says Remaining Amount Of Sale Price Of £2.5 Mln Plus Accrued Interest At 7.5% To Be Paid On February 28, 2017

* Entered into a share purchase agreement with AU BIDCO limited for sale of 100% of share capital of co's arden university limited

* Capella Education says sale price was £15 million, of which £11.5 million was paid in cash at closing, with an additional £1 million to be paid november 15, 2016

* SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2bCDSqP Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
