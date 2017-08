Aug 19 (Reuters) - Arco Vara AS :

* Management of Arco Vara has named Kristel Tumm as Group's new CFO

* Group's former CFO Marek Pontus' employment contract will end on 31 August 2016

* "Intends to double its business by 2018, and then double it further by 2022."