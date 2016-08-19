FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg
August 19, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* Target severs ties with Welspun over Egyptian-cotton dispute- Bloomberg

* Target Corp says discovered last month that 750,000 sheets and pillowcases labeled Egyptian cotton were made with another type of cotton - Bloomberg

* Target says informed Welspun that, due to this conduct, in the process of terminating relationship with them - Bloomberg

* Target says phasing out all of its products from Welspun - Bloomberg

* Target says withdrawal includes two lines of Egyptian cotton bedding, and not all of its Egyptian cotton sheets are affected- Bloomberg Source text for Eikon: (bloom.bg/2bsQIdO)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
