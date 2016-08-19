BRIEF-Valeura Energy - Execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey

* Agreements include a farm-in agreement, a joint operating agreement to apply post-earning and a number of ancillary agreements

* Says unit, Corporate Resources B.V. has executed definitive transaction documents with Statoil Holding Netherlands B.V.

* Statoil has option to earn a 50% participating interest in deep formations on Banarli licences

* Statoil can earn participating interest by investing in exploration program that includes payments, carried costs of at least $36 million

* Says Valeura will receive US$6.0 million at closing as a contribution to past exploration costs incurred on Banarli licences