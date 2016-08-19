FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Valeura Energy - Execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeura Energy - Execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc

* Valeura announces execution of definitive agreements for Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey

* Agreements include a farm-in agreement, a joint operating agreement to apply post-earning and a number of ancillary agreements

* Says unit, Corporate Resources B.V. has executed definitive transaction documents with Statoil Holding Netherlands B.V.

* Statoil has option to earn a 50% participating interest in deep formations on Banarli licences

* Statoil can earn participating interest by investing in exploration program that includes payments, carried costs of at least $36 million

* Says Valeura will receive US$6.0 million at closing as a contribution to past exploration costs incurred on Banarli licences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.