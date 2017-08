Aug 19 (Reuters) - Prfoods AS :

* Management is keeping its sales forecast for 2016 despite very volatile raw material prices

* Q2 revenue decreased by 14.7 percent yoy

* Q2 profit 0.9 million euros ($1.02 million) compared to 0.2 million euros a year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 0.7 million euros up 19.3 percent yoy