a year ago
BRIEF-Estee Lauder Cos says sales in qtr declined in France due to drop in tourism - conf call
August 19, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Estee Lauder Cos says sales in qtr declined in France due to drop in tourism - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) -

* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Sales in quarter declined in France due to large drop in tourism and in Middle East because of continued economic uncertainty

* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Recent Brexit vote "added a layer of uncertainty that will most likely not be fully understood for some time" - conf call

* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Believe "risk of other economic and political disruptions will remain high as we start our new fiscal year" - conf call

* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Expect all product categories and regions to grow, led by the makeup category and the EMEA region in fiscal 2017

* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Several of co's brands will accelerate their expansion in specialty multi-retailers and online - conf call

* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Middle East sales seen to fall in FY 2017 as distributors adjust inventories to reflect sluggish consumer spending - conf call Further company coverage:

