a year ago
BRIEF-Sweett Group says RICS panel imposes fine over bribery case
August 19, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sweett Group says RICS panel imposes fine over bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Sweett Group Plc :

* Announces outcome of a disciplinary panel held by Royal Institute Of Chartered Surveyors on August 17

* Panel found co "did not at all times act with integrity" over case of a failure to prevent an associate from bribing another person

* Panel imposed a fine of 125,000 stg, ordered to pay costs of 4,590 stg and is subject to some ongoing reporting obligations

* Group is currently considering whether to appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

