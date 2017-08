Aug 19 (Reuters) - Moody's Ratings

* Moody's upgrades bats to ba3

* Upgraded corporate family rating and senior secured bank credit facility rating of bats global markets to ba3 from b1

* Bats' upgrade reflects its improved financial performance and debt reduction, balanced franchise

* Rating also reflects bats' efficient transaction-driven business model and potential to create strong operating leverage when volumes or market share rises Source text for Eikon: