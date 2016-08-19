BRIEF-S&P says Florida State Board of Education's public education capital outlay bonds, 2016 series f, rated 'AAA'

Aug 19 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Florida state board of education's public education capital outlay bonds, 2016 series f, rated 'aaa'

* Affirmed 'aaa' go rating on florida's parity debt and its 'aa+' rating on the state's appropriation debt

* Rating reflects view, among other things, continued good general revenue growth, revenue collections through june 2016 that met estimates

* Stable outlook reflects view of state's continued economic growth, positive revenue trends, and structurally balanced budget Source text (bit.ly/2b3hSIB)