FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P says Florida State Board of Education's public education capital outlay bonds, 2016 series f, rated 'AAA'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Florida State Board of Education's public education capital outlay bonds, 2016 series f, rated 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Florida state board of education's public education capital outlay bonds, 2016 series f, rated 'aaa'

* Affirmed 'aaa' go rating on florida's parity debt and its 'aa+' rating on the state's appropriation debt

* Rating reflects view, among other things, continued good general revenue growth, revenue collections through june 2016 that met estimates

* Stable outlook reflects view of state's continued economic growth, positive revenue trends, and structurally balanced budget Source text (bit.ly/2b3hSIB)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.