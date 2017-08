Aug 19 (Reuters) - Moody's Ratings

* Moody's affirms barrick's baa3 rating; outlook revised to stable

* Moody's says outlook revision on barrick to stable reflects barrick's reducing leverage and management's commitment to further reduce debt

* Barrick's baa3 rating underpinned by large scale, diverse and low-cost gold assets, sizeable copper operations, favorable geopolitical risks, liquidity Source text for Eikon: