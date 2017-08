Aug 19 (Reuters) - Fancamp Exploration Ltd:

* As result of a review by British Columbia Securities Commission, co is issuing news release to clarify recent disclosures

* Mineral resources disclosed on Lac Lamelee property in its June 29, 2016 news release are no longer current

* Mineral resources should not be relied upon until they can be supported by a compliant technical report