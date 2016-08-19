FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-FXCM says issues statement on CFTC complaint
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FXCM says issues statement on CFTC complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - FXCM Inc

* FXCM issues statement on cftc complaint

* FXCM inc says "snb event damaged world markets and damaged FXCM and its customers"

* FXCM inc says "by close of business on january 15, 2015, FXCM customers lost approximately $225 million"

* FXCM inc says regulators were fully apprised of capital shortfall and, within hours of snb event, cftc and nfa were on site at FXCM's offices

* FXCM inc says "we also see no basis for cftc's claim that company improperly guaranteed customers that they would not lose money" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

