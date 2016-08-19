BRIEF-MLB finalizes Seattle Mariners ownership transition

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Nintendo:
* Approved sale of majority of Nintendo Of America's interest in Seattle Mariners to other members of current ownership group
* Final financial terms were not disclosed
* Financial impact of sale to Nintendo will be incorporated into Nintendo Co Ltd's next quarterly financial report
* John Stanton assumes role as chairman and CEO of Seattle Mariners
* Nintendo of America will retain 10 pct stake in team, regional sports network, remainder sold to members of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP
* As part of sale, current CEO of Seattle Mariners, Howard Lincoln has retired
* Lincoln will continue on as a member of FAE board of directors, representing Nintendo's ownership interests
* Major League Baseball has approved sale of a majority of Nintendo of America's interest in Seattle Mariners