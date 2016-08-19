BRIEF-First Acceptance reports qtrly loss per share $0.48

Aug 19 (Reuters) - First Acceptance Corp

* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.48

* Revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased 28% to $102.8 million

* Combined ratio increased to 139.4% for three months ended june 30, 2016 from 99.7% for three months ended june 30, 2015

* Premiums earned increased by $13.6 million, or 20%, to $80.9 million for three months ended June 30, 2016, from $67.3 million for three months ended June 30, 2015