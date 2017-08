Aug 19 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* On August 17, co, units entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Borrowers also have the option to increase revolving credit facility up to a maximum total amount of $200 million

* Under the credit agreement, the agent and the lenders increased revolving credit facility from $100 million to $150 million