FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Alibaba Group's Jack Ma adopts stock trading plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 19, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alibaba Group's Jack Ma adopts stock trading plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma adopts Rule 10b5-1 sales plan

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Jack Ma's plan allows for sale of up to 9.9 million shares of co's stock over a 12-month period commencing in september 2016

* Alibaba Group Holding says the stock plan has been put in place for ordinary wealth planning purposes and to meet philanthropic commitments

* Alibaba Group Holding says the 9.9 million shares of co's stock represent about 5 percent of the holdings under Ma's beneficial ownership

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - In accordance with trading plan, sales will occur from time to time to be executed by a third-party broker Source text: bit.ly/2bDkry1 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.