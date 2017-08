Aug 19 (Reuters) - Genco Shipping & Trading

* On August 19, co and units entered waiver agreements with ABN Amro Capital in connection with a loan agreement

* Collateral maintenance covenants, maximum leverage ratio covenants under 2014 term loan facilities waived through oct 15, 2016

* Waiver agreements replace waivers entered into on Aug 9