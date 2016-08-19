FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-JPMorgan, FDIC, Deutsche Bank settle Washington Mutual suit
August 19, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan, FDIC, Deutsche Bank settle Washington Mutual suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* As previously disclosed JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. signed term sheet with Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, Federal Deposit Insurance

* August 19, parties executed and delivered definitive agreements resolving outstanding disputes between JPMorgan Chase Bank and FDIC

* Settlement will also result in dismissal of four WMB-related actions pending in U.S. District Court for District Of Columbia

* Under terms of settlement, JPMorgan Chase Bank will also release all of its indemnity and other claims against WMB receivership estate

* Settlement will result in dismissal of four WMB-related actions pending in U.S. District Court for District Of Columbia to which firm, FDIC are parties

* JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. to release indemnity, claims against WMB receivership estate, including more than $1 billion in claims relating to WMB deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

