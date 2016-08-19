FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku expects operating profit to rise 10 pct to 38 bln yen in the year to Feb - Nikkei
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 19, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku expects operating profit to rise 10 pct to 38 bln yen in the year to Feb - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd group operating profit for the six months ending Aug. 31 is seen rising 12% on the year to about 18 billion yen - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd operating revenue will likely grow 9% to more than 160 billion yen for the six months ending Aug. 31 - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd plans to open 40 new muji stores this fiscal year in China- Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku Co expects operating profit to rise 10% to 38 bln yen in the year to Feb on a 9% gain in operating revenue to 336.5 bln yen - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bDrcAL)

