a year ago
BRIEF-Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement agreement
August 19, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Marquee Energy Ltd says -

* Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement agreement

* Alberta Oilsands will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Marquee

* Marquee Energy Ltd says on completion of arrangement, Marquee shareholders will own approximately 49% of common shares of New Marquee

* Marquee shareholders will receive, for each marquee share held, 1.67 common shares in capital of Alberta Oilsands

* New Marquee to be led by current management team of Marquee

* Board of directors of New marquee will include an equal number of current directors of Marquee and of Alberta Oilsands, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:,

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
