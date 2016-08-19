FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FB Financial files for IPO of up to $115.0 mln
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FB Financial files for IPO of up to $115.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - FB Financial Corp

* FB Financial Corp Files For IPO Of Up To $115.0 Mln - Sec filing

* J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank., and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are underwriters to the IPO

* Applied to list common stock on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "FBK"

* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to fund cash distribution to sole shareholder immediately after closing of offering in amount of $55 million

* Intends to use IPO net proceeds to repay all $10.1 million aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bDuHHt

