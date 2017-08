(Corrects headline to say "CPUC", not "CPUS")

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas & Electric:

* On Aug 18, CPUC approved modified decision issued on Aug 17 in its investigation into Pacific Gas And Electric Co - SEC filing

* Modified presiding officer's decision increases amount of fine from $24.3 million to $25.6 million Source text - bit.ly/2bDpwXt