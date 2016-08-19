FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-F.A.B. Partners to buy CIFC for $333 mln in cash
August 19, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-F.A.B. Partners to buy CIFC for $333 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - CIFC Llc

* CIFC to be acquired by F.A.B. Partners for $333 million in cash

* Under terms of merger agreement, CIFC shareholders will be entitled to receive $11.46 in cash per share

* Transaction has been approved by CIFC's board of directors

* CIFC shareholders will be entitled to $11.36 per share as consideration in merger, plus a $0.10 per share distribution

* F.A.B. secured capital backing for acquisition of cifc from supreme universal holdings ltd, controlled by qatar's royal family

* CIFC board has declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per share to be paid on September 12, 2016

* CIFC and an affiliate of F.A.B. have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which F.A.B. will acquire CIFC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

