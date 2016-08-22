FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTN updates on proposed r9.9 bln broad-based empowerment transaction
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 22, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTN updates on proposed r9.9 bln broad-based empowerment transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd

* MTN - announcement relating to MTN's proposed r9.9 billion broad-based empowerment transaction

* In addition to 2016 MTN BEE transaction, MTN board of directors proposes to establish a new employee share ownership plan for benefit of eligible mtn employees

* 2016 MTN BEE transaction with continuing contribution of MTN Zakhele empowerment transaction, translates to effective indirect black ownership in excess of 30 pct of MTN's South African operations

* Says r9.9 billion new BEE transaction, MTN Zakhele Futhi, consisting of up to approximately 4 pct equity ownership in mtn

* Says transaction leveraged through vendor and third party funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

