Aug 22 (Reuters) - Creades publ AB :

* Announces John Hedberg new CEO as of Nov 1 at the latest

* Per Frankling will step down as CEO as of Aug 31

* Erik Törnberg to be acting CEO from Sept 1 until John Hedberg takes over on Nov 1 at the latest Source text for Eikon:

